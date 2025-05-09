Clarksville Police Release Image of Vandalism Suspect, Seek Public’s Help

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is actively investigating multiple felony vandalism incidents that occurred between April 18th and April 25th, 2025.

One incident took place around 5:00pm on April 25th, 2025 at a business located on Horace Crow Drive. Surveillance footage from the scene captured an image of the suspect, who appears to be carrying a BB gun during the act. CPD detectives believe someone may recognize the individual based on clothing, posture, or other distinctive features.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Dilsaver at 931.648.0656, ext. 5225.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.