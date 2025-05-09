Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County Hosts Sidewalk Sale Fundraiser This Saturday

Clarksville, TN – If you’re a pet owner—or just love helping animals—make room on your weekend calendar. The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County is inviting the community to its Pet Supplies Sidewalk Sale & Stuff-a-Bag Fundraiser on Saturday, May 10th, from 9:00am to noon at its facility at 940 Tennessee Avenue, just behind Arby’s on Riverside Drive.

This one-of-a-kind event offers animal lovers the opportunity to stock up on must-have pet supplies while supporting a life-saving mission. Shoppers can browse a wide selection of new and gently used pet essentials at deeply discounted prices. Items include plastic crates, folding wire kennels, cozy pet beds, food and water dishes, litter boxes, toys, leashes, collars, pet clothes, grooming tools, blankets, and even tasty treats—perfect for pampering furry friends without breaking the bank.

One of the highlights of the event is the popular “Stuff-a-Bag” deal: for just $10.00, attendees can fill a designated bag with a variety of selected pet items like toys, collars, leashes, clothes, and harnesses—while supplies last. It’s a fun and affordable way to get great gear and help animals at the same time.

The sale accepts cash and credit/debit cards, making it easy and accessible for everyone. Whether you’re adopting a new pet, caring for your current companions, or simply want to support a good cause, this fundraiser offers a little something for everyone.

More Than Just a Sale

Beyond deals and discounts, the event serves a greater purpose: supporting the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, a nonprofit organization that’s been advocating for animals in need since 1968. The organization provides low-cost spay/neuter programs, pet food assistance, adoption referrals, and educational outreach. Funds raised during the sale go directly toward these programs, helping the Humane Society continue its work in improving the lives of countless animals across the region.

For questions or additional information, contact the Humane Society at humanesociety@clarksville.com.

This Saturday, come shop, save, and support—because when you give to pets, they give right back.