Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Hosts Inclusive Easter Egg Hunt with Helicopter Drop

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation recently hosted its 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt. Once again, the event was set up at Civitan Park, but this year activities expanded beyond the Lacrosse field, thanks to the addition of an Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt designed for all ages and abilities.

Fortera Credit Union proudly sponsored the adaptive hunt, with Fortera’s Susan Dickinson saying, “It’s an honor to support children and families of all ages and disabilities.” Another new partner for this year’s event was APSU’s Aviation Science Program. Families got the chance to get up close to on of APSU’s helicopters, which later, at 11:00am and 11:30am did two helicopter egg drops, one for the 6 – 8 age group and one for the 9+ group.

“We’ve had a great response to the adaptive hunt,” MoCo P&R’s Kara Zahn said. “We are so excited that Buddy Ball and Progressive Directions, Inc. teamed with us to provide an inclusive hunt for our special needs community. We are also very thankful for APSU’s Aviation Program. The helicopter egg drops are going to be really cool. I think we’ve made this year’s event even bigger and better.”

Hundreds came out for the event. Activities officially kicked off with the adaptive hunt on two smaller fields, then at 10:00am the action began on the Lacrosse field with the 0 – 2 age group, followed by 3 – 5, 6 – 8, and lastly 9+.

Photo Gallery