Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Appoints Jennifer Peck to 11th Judicial District Circuit Court

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced a key judicial appointment to the 11th Judicial District Circuit Court.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of Jennifer Peck and value the significant experience she will bring to Tennessee’s 11th Judicial District,” said Governor Lee. “Jennifer has faithfully served Tennesseans during her tenure at the Department of Commerce and Insurance, and I am confident she will continue to serve with integrity.”

Jennifer Peck currently serves as the Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer at Tennessee’s Department of Commerce and Insurance. Peck earned her bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and juris doctor at Regent University School of Law. The 11th Judicial District covers Hamilton County. Peck’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michael Dumitru, effective immediately.