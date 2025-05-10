APSU STEM Standouts Recognized for 2024-25 Academic Year

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of STEM has announced its departmental award winners for the 2024-25 academic year.
These students have reached exceptional levels of academic achievement and demonstrated outstanding dedication to their fields of study, exemplifying the excellence that defines the university’s STEM programs.
Agriculture
James D. Hamilton Award for Outstanding Freshman Majoring in Agriculture: Abby Khamphengphet
John Matthews Award for Outstanding Upper Class Student Majoring in Agriculture: Alexis Davis
2025 Coleman Tractor Company — Kubota Award for Outstanding Agriculture Student: Eli Worsham
Allied Health Sciences
The Medical Laboratory Science Program and the Radiography Program will announce their departmental awards at a pinning ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 16 in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.
Biology
Outstanding Biology Junior: Chelsea Chavis
Outstanding Biology Senior: Hannah Zahn
Outstanding Biology Graduate Student: Comfort Ogbu
Major Field Test At or Above National Average Honorees: Rianne Brown, Emma Dunavant, Jenuel Gonzalez-Milian, Logan Sykes, Mercedes Thornton, Mia von Ballmoos
Chemistry
George M. Rawlins Jr. Award: Aidan Milam
Golden Goggle Award: Aidan Milam, Sarai Faulkner, Jackson Brown
General Chemistry Award: Sarah Turpen, Connor Mullins
Organic Chemistry Award: Megan Darnell
Inorganic Chemistry Award: Aidan Milam
Analytical Chemistry Award: Clay Rust, Emeline Parker
Biochemistry Award: Brett Bender
Harvey Blanck Physical Chemistry Award: Sarai Faulkner
Silver Test Tube Award for Community Service: Jackson Brown
Top TA Award: Sarai Faulkner, Gary Hendricks, Brett Bender
Conrad Award for Veteran Turned Chemist: Brett Bender, Randy Maier
Computer Science and Information Technology
Fall 2024 Excellence in Computing Award: Jacey Henderson
Fall 2024 Outstanding Student in Computer Information Systems Award: Jordan Ressler
Fall 2024 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Technology Award: Kyle Barnett, Charles Owens
Fall 2024 Outstanding Student in Computer Science Award: Benjamin Bruyns
Spring 2025 Excellence in Computing Award: Levi Wright
Spring 2025 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Systems Award: Kyle Lee, Katrina Keppler
Spring 2025 Outstanding Students in Computer Information Technology Award: Darren White, Tennille Reeves
Spring 2025 Outstanding Students in Computer Science Award: Mason Krause, Samantha Cook
Spring 2025 Outstanding Students in M.S./PSM Computer Science and Quantitative Methods: Ethen Carrell, Austin Morse, Damilare T. Olutimehin, Ernesto Rama, Thomas Simmons
Earth and Environmental Sciences
James McCluskey Outstanding Senior in Geography: Jackie Brown
Harry Law Outstanding Junior in Geography: Colin Morris
Robert Sirk Outstanding Sophomore in Geography: Jenna Dillehay
William Stewart Outstanding Senior in Geology: Kenedy Byrd
James Corgan Outstanding Junior in Geology: Tanner Sigears
Matthew Bebee Outstanding Sophomore in Geology: Jadon Addley
Engineering Technology
December 2024 Outstanding Achievement Award: Angelina Fowler
December 2024 Academic Achievement Award: Christopher Crawford
December 2024 Professional Achievement Award: Tyler Durand, Derien Malone, Caleb Morgan
May 2025 Outstanding Achievement Award: William Harp, Jeremy Head, Cooper Helson, Havin Heytvelt, Noah Johnson, Daniel Krupinski, Jordan Kublickis, Jackson Peer, Brett Smith, Dustin Stewart
May 2025 Academic Achievement Award: Jimmy Lemus, Ethan Olson, Matthew Shelton, James Thomas, Nelson Velez
May 2025 Professional Achievement Award: Julian Cisnseros, Joseph Greenawalt, Dominick Mignano, Alex Stroecker, Cornelius Townes, Simona Vest
Mathematics and Statistics
Outstanding Senior Award: James Copp
Outstanding Junior Award: Lorraine Cutting
Outstanding Sophomore Award: Joshua Kreuser
Nell Rayburn High Impact Award: Christine Jator
Top Mathematical Finance Graduate Students: Jennifer Gregory, Michael Kipngeno
Top Mathematical Predictive Analytics Graduate Student: Ethen Carrell
Top Mathematics Instruction Graduate Student: Leah Winter
Physics, Engineering and Astronomy
The Robert F. Sears Award: Amaya Caudel, Lily Skau
The Mayfield Outstanding Senior Award: Michael Graff
About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM
The Austin Peay State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) offers studies in agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics.
Our discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions in research, industry, education, medicine and government.