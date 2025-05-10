Austin Peay State University Baseball Stumbles Late Against Central Arkansas in 11-7 loss

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball senior right-hander Jacob Weaver collected a season-high eight strikeouts in his 13th start of the season, but Central Arkansas put up seven unanswered runs in the late innings as the Governors fell to Bears 11-7, Saturday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

How it Happened

Top 1st | Central Arkansas took an early lead in the first inning. The first three batters in the Bears’ lineup singled to load the bases. Nathan Negre brought in the first run by hitting a deep fly ball to right field, scoring Keon Moseni from third. Preston Curtis then laid down a bunt to third base and reached safely on the infield hit, bringing in a run. Curtis attempted to steal second base after getting on, but was thrown out. Zeb Allen was able to score on the throwdown from Trevor Conley, making the score 0-3.

Top 2nd | Gavin Alveti drew a one-out walk after working the count to full. Moseni then hit a ground ball through the right side of the infield, putting runners at the corners. Tanner Leonard laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Moseni to second, and brought Alveti in to score, extending the lead to 0-4.

Bottom 3rd | The APSU Govs responded back an inning later to cut the Bears’ lead in half. John Bay came up with an out in the inning and blasted his ASUN-leading 19th home run to the opposite field to get the Govs on the board. Cameron Nickens then drew a walk before scoring on a double down the right field line from Cole Johnson, making the score 2-4.

Bottom 4th | Ray Velazquez began the fourth inning with his 17th home run of the season on the first pitch he saw. That blast over the left field fence was the 100th homer of the season for the Govs. They became the second team in program history to hit 100 in a season, and they did it in back-to-back years, joining the 2024 team, which hit 146. Conley drew a walk before advancing to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Bay hit a double down the right field line to bring in Conley and tie the game. Aden Velasquez relieved the starting pitcher for Central Arkansas, Charlie Christensen, and gave up a home run to Nickens, which gave the Govs their first lead of the ballgame. Gus Freeman delivered a two-out double before Johnson did the same, hitting a line drive in the right center gap to put the Govs up by three runs, 7-4.

Top 7th | Kaleb Applebey began the seventh in relief of Jacob Weaver, who started the game for the Govs. He walked the first two batters he faced before allowing an infield single to load the bases. He then walked in a run and hit a batter before a fielder’s choice brought in the tying run. Negre stole second with runners at the corners, putting two runners into scoring position. Jagger Schattle singled up the middle to bring in another pair of runs to extend their lead to 7-9.

Top 9th | Allen fell behind two strikes in the count but delivered a two-strike leadoff home run off the left field foul pole. Negre doubled down the left field line to follow up the solo-shot. He would advance to third on a sacrifice bunt before scoring on a passed ball, making the score 7-11.

Wrap Up

Perry Titlow picked up the win after throwing 5.1 innings to close out the game for Central Arkansas. He improved to 3-5 on the season after allowing no runs to score on a hit, two walks, and a pair of hit batters.

Applebey fell to 3-2 on the season after an inning of work in relief. He struck one batter while allowing five earned runs to score on two hits, a hit batter, and three walks.

Follow Govs Baseball on Socials

Follow Govs baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team concludes their 2025 homestand against Central Arkansas starting on Sunday at 1:00pm CT at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.