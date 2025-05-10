Vihuelas de Nashville Fall Short in Home Debut, Norfolk Tides Pull Away Late 4-1

Nashville, TN – Playing as Vihuelas de Nashville for the first time at home this season, Vihuelas fell to the Tides 4-1. Deadlocked at one entering the sixth inning, Norfolk scored three runs on four pitches that proved to be the difference as Nashville scored their only run in the second inning.

Raynel Delgado started a two-out Nashville rally with a double in the second. Freddy Zamora kept it alive with a double of his own to drive in the only Nashville run of the game. Right-hander Vinny Nittoli served as the opener on the mound for Nashville and struck out the side on one hit in the only inning he was tasked to cover. Aaron Ashby who had his Major League rehab assignment transferred to Nashville earlier in the day, worked two innings with one run allowed on one hit with a pair of strikeouts and walks.

Carlos Rodriguez, – who was scheduled to start – pitched five-plus innings out of the bullpen and breezed through the first two frames, striking out a pair of Tides batters with one hit allowed. He ran into trouble to start his third inning of work and facing the Tides 3-4-5 hitters. Consecutive doubles on the first three pitches of the inning gave Norfolk their first lead and the first pitch to TT Bowens made it 4-1 Tides.

Nashville tried to rally again in the bottom of the sixth. Anthony Seigler kept the inning and his hitting streak alive with a single and Delgado followed with his second double of the night that pushed Seigler over to third, but no runs would come. Rodriguez appeared to run out of gas with two outs in the top of the ninth.

The Brewers’ no. 22-rated prosect walked his only two batters of the game in with a single sandwiched in-between to send Ryan Middendorf out of the bullpen to inherit the bases-loaded situation. He needed just one pitch to get Nashville out of the inning. Zamoa reached base for the second time with a two-out walk but that was it for the Vihuelas offense.

Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to make another rehab start for Nashville as the series concludes on Mother’s Day. First pitch at First Horizon Park is scheduled for 2:05pm.