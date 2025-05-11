101st Airborne Division Executes Historic Long-Range Air Assault in Louisiana

Fort Johnson, LA – In a bold demonstration of combat readiness and rapid deployment capability, Soldiers from the legendary 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, on May 8th, 2025.

Launching from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the operation saw an entire brigade’s worth of combat power transported more than 500 nautical miles under the cover of darkness. The complex air movement—one of the largest and most ambitious in the division’s recent history—marked a major milestone in Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) 2025 operations and affirmed the 101st’s role as the Army’s premier air assault force.

“This is what the 101st trains for,” said one brigade commander on the ground. “Executing a long-range, brigade-level assault in one continuous movement proves our Soldiers and leaders are ready to respond at a moment’s notice, anywhere in the world.”

The night-time air assault involved a synchronized effort of helicopters, support aircraft, ground forces, and command elements, requiring precise planning and seamless coordination. The entire maneuver demonstrated the ability to rapidly project power deep into contested environments, a critical capability in the Army’s modernization strategy and multi-domain operations.

Touching down at Fort Johnson in the early morning hours, the assault force quickly established a foothold and began follow-on operations as part of the broader training scenario. Despite the scale and complexity, the mission was executed with precision, highlighting the agility, lethality, and combat discipline of the Screaming Eagles.

Training rotations like JRTC 2025 are designed to replicate the friction and fog of real-world combat, and the L2A2 validated both equipment and leadership under pressure. For the Soldiers involved, it was a moment of pride and a reaffirmation of their unit’s historic air assault legacy.

“This is what makes us different,” a young air assault trooper said. “No one moves like we do.”

The successful operation not only prepares the 101st for tomorrow’s fight but also reinforces the Army’s ability to dominate across distances with speed, precision, and overwhelming force.