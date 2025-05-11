APSU Men’s Golf’s Patton Samuels Returns Govs to NCAA Golf Spotlight After a Decade

Clarksville, TN – For the first time in over a decade, an Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer is set to tee up in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship when Patton Samuels competes in the Urbana Regional, Monday – Wednesday, hosted by Illinois at Atkins Golf Club in Urbana, Illinois.

Samuels is joined by nine other individuals – Hunter Thomson (Michigan), Jack Schoenberger (Kentucky), Paul Beauvy (Iowa State), Anthony Delisanti (Valparaiso), Clay Merchant (Indiana), Ryan Ford (Cincinnati), Ben Cors (Dayton), Titus Boswell (IU Indy), and Trey Wall (Murray State) – at the par-71, 7,533-yard course.

Big 12 Conference Champion Oklahoma State is the No. 1 team in the Urbana Regional with North Carolina, Illinois, Texas Tech, Long Beach State, UNLV, Houston, Marquette, Troy, Pacific, North Carolina State, Illinois State, and Wright State making up the rest of the 13-team field.

The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the National Championship, May 23rd-28th, at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

In his first season as a Governor and under first-year head coach Easton Key , Samuels became the first Austin Peay State University men’s golfer to qualify for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship as an individual without winning a conference title. Samuels is the first Gov to qualify for the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship since 2014 when Marco Iten won the Ohio Valley Conference Championship and advanced to the Auburn Regional, which he won to claim a spot in the NCAA Men’s Golf National Championship.

Samuels led the APSU Govs with a 70.14 scoring average, 14 rounds in the 60s, and 21 rounds at even or under par this season while also recording a counting score for the team in all 29 rounds played. He also posted a team-best 723-55-11 record against the field, which was good for a .929 winning percentage, and is ranked No. 159 in the NCAA Men’s DI rankings.

The Urbana Regional tees off on Monday at 8:00am with a split-tee start. Samuels is paired with Iowa State’s Paul Beauvy and Wright State’s Timmy Hollenbeck for the first round and tees off at 10:23am on hole No. 1. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event. For news, updates, and results, follow the Governors men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

For more information on the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, visit NCAA.com.

