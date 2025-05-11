Cheesy J’s Brings Gooey Comfort and Creative Twists to Sango

Clarksville, TN – Cheesy J’s opened on March 12th, 2025, near Walmart in Sango, and so far the response has been fantastic, but what else would you expect from a place that sells classic comfort food like grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup, and challenges their customers to “get cheesy with it!”

The menu goes beyond just the basic grilled cheese we all grew up with. Their American Grilled Cheese is joined on the menu by The Mac – loaded with Muenster, cheddar, and mac & cheese, Smokey & the Ham – featuring smoked Gouda, Gruyere, and ham, The Cheesy J – a blend of cheddar, Muenster, and Swiss, and many more.

Side items include Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Fries, Potato Wedges, homemade soup, and chips. There is also a selection of desserts, ranging from ice cream to the Homemade Pie of the Day and Cinnamon Crunch Tres Leches, just to name a few.

Partner/Manager Jennie Davidson said, “Among our big sellers are the Bar-B-Gouda – pulled pork, smoked Gouda and BBQ Sauce, and The Dip – roast beef, Swiss, Gruyere, onions, horseradish and au jus. Of course The Smoky and The Mac are very popular, too.

“We give a small side of our homemade classic tomato soup with every grilled cheese sandwich so that folks can try it. People are loving that it’s homemade, like our macaroni and cheese, and also the pies. Today we’re featuring chess pie.

Davidson has been working in customer service for more than 20 years, but this is the first time she has been a partner in a restaurant. “I managed Island Fin Poke for the Bryants, and they were so good to me, I wanted us to continue to work together,” Davidson said. “So, we partnered up and opened Cheesy J’s.”

There is a friendly disagreement about who is the “J” in Cheesy J’s, Jeff Bryant says it’s him, Davidson says it’s her. But both agree that so far everything with the new concept has been amazing.

“I love my customers,” Davidson said. “I love my staff, too. Without these great people I would be pulling my hair out. Lunch and dinner periods are both doing well, so we’re are staying pretty steady.”

Cheesy J’s currently offers dine-in and carry-out at its 2305 Madison Street location.

Photo Gallery