Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 11th-15th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of unsettled and pleasant weather in the week ahead.

The early part of the forecast includes multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms, with a drying trend and warmer temperatures setting in midweek. Here’s your detailed day-by-day breakdown:

Expect a few rounds of showers Sunday, mainly early in the morning and again in the afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny, and temperatures will reach a comfortable high near 78°F. Winds from the east at 5 to 10 mph will keep the air feeling mild. There’s a 50% chance of rain, though totals should remain light—less than a tenth of an inch.

Rain chances increase Sunday night, with showers and possible thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., and additional rainfall is expected into the early morning hours. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and the low dips to around 63°F. East winds near 5 mph accompany a 70% chance of precipitation, with rainfall totals potentially reaching up to half an inch.

A wet start to the workweek is expected Monday, as widespread showers and possible thunderstorms move through the area. The high will reach around 77°F, with south winds at 5 to 10 mph. The chance of rain is high at 90%, so keep umbrellas handy and expect slick roads during commutes.

Monday night, the rain tapers off, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may linger. Skies remain mostly cloudy, with lows near 60°F. Winds become calm overnight after a light southerly breeze earlier. The chance of rain falls to 20%.

Another active weather day is in store on Tuesday, with a strong chance of showers in the morning, turning into thunderstorms by the afternoon. High temperatures will stay mild, around 76°F, with light southwest winds developing later in the day. Precipitation chances remain high at 80%.

Skies begin to clear Tuesday night, turning partly cloudy overnight with a low near 60°F. Winds are calm, providing a quiet and pleasant night for the region.

On Wednesday, the weather takes a sunnier turn midweek. Expect clear skies and a high near 83°F, with a gentle breeze from the south around 5 mph—perfect conditions for outdoor activities.

Partly cloudy conditions return Wednesday night, and temperatures stay mild with a low around 68°F. A light south-southeast wind continues through the night.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies dominate as the region warms up significantly. Highs will climb to near 89°F, bringing a taste of summer to Clarksville-Montgomery County.

A slight 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Thursday night under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows stay warm at around 72°F.

The week begins with multiple rounds of rain and storms, but by midweek, a transition to sunny and warmer conditions brings welcome relief. Residents should be weather-aware early on and then get ready to enjoy increasingly summerlike conditions as the weekend approaches.