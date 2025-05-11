Nashville Sounds Rally with Seven Unanswered to Clinch Series Win Over Norfolk Tides, 7-2

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds wrapped up their series with a 7-2 win over Norfolk to take the series. Trailing 2-0 early, the Sounds scored the final seven runs of the game and pulled away with a four-run fifth inning.

Brandon Woodruff started the game on the mound and worked into the third inning during his sixth rehab start. He allowed two hits and a run with three strikeouts before turning the ball over to Sam McWilliams who got the final two outs of the third. The right-hander saw the Tides take a 2-0 lead on a wild pitch before he could escape a bases-loaded jam unscathed.

Jared Oliva picked up the first of his three hits with a leadoff single to begin the fourth. Anthony Seigler cut the deficit in half with a two-out RBI single to extend his hit streak another day and pick up his third RBI of the series. Oliva gave the Sounds the lead with a bases-loaded two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. Jorge Alfaro extended the advantage with a two-out, two-RBI single for his lone hit of the day.

Left-hander Bruce Zimmermann worked four scoreless innings in relief for Nashville and struck out six with one hit allowed to keep the Tides at bay and earn his second win of the year. His six strikeouts were a season-high for the southpaw. Craig Yoho worked a scoreless inning, striking out the side to help work around a pair of walks in the top of the eighth. Nashville added their final two runs with a pair of RBI singles by Oliver Dunn and Oliva. Jesus Liranzo closed out the game with a scoreless inning and a pair of strikeouts.

The Nashville Sounds will begin an in-state road trip to face off against the Memphis Redbirds beginning on Tuesday before returning back to Nashville to host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A, New York Yankees) for the first ever series between the two teams.