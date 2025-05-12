APSU Men’s Golf’s Patton Samuels Tied for 19th After Steady Start in NCAA Urbana Regional

Urbana, IL – After closing his round with a birdie on hole No. 18, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Patton Samuels shot an even-par 71 and is tied for 19th after one round at the Urbana Regional, Monday, in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Atkins Golf Club.

After opening with four-straight pars at the par-71, 7,533-yard track, Samuels bogeyed the par-4 fifth hole before bouncing back with a birdie on the par-5 sixth to return to even-par for the round. Samuels would par the next seven holes before a bogey on the par-4 14th hole.

After three more pars on the way in, Samuels made a three on the par-4 18th hole to finish his round at even-par.

Samuels’ 14 pars in the opening round are tied for the fourth-best mark in the tournament.

Illinois’ Jackson Buchanan is the individual leader and has a four-shot lead after shooting eight-under 63 in the first round. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the National Championship, May 23rd-28th, at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The second round of the Urbana Regional tees off on Tuesday at 8:00am, with a split-tee start. Samuels is paired with Indiana’s Clay Merchant and Wright State’s Adam Horn for the second round and tees off at 10:23am on hole No. 1. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

