Clarksville Law Firm Batson Nolan Adds Accomplished Attorney Matt Holman

Clarksville, TN – Batson Nolan PLC is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Matt Holman to the firm’s Clarksville office. Matt brings a well-rounded background in both public and private practice, with broad experience across civil litigation, family law, insurance defense, and governmental liability.

Matt graduated magna cum laude from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 2021, where he was named to the Order of Barristers and received CALI Excellence Awards in multiple practice areas. He served as a Research Editor for the Tennessee Journal of Business Law and held leadership roles in the Christian Legal Society and Sports and Entertainment Law Society. He also worked as a student attorney in UT’s legal clinic, representing clients in matters involving voting rights, criminal charges, and child custody.

Prior to law school, Matt earned his undergraduate degree from Mississippi Christian University (formerly Mississippi College), where he studied Business Administration with a concentration in Sports Management and graduated summa cum laude.

Matt joins Batson Nolan with a wide range of legal experience in areas such as criminal defense, healthcare liability, governmental law, appellate practice, and insurance defense. He has previously represented both individuals and entities across Tennessee and brings a detail-driven, client-centered approach to his work.

“We are excited to welcome Matt to our Clarksville office,” said Mark Nolan, Batson Nolan Partner. “His diverse experience, strong work ethic, and commitment to client service make him a valuable addition to our team and a great resource for the community.”

Outside of the office, Matt enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter, cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers and Atlanta Braves, and volunteering with their church, Real Life Sango.

To learn more, visit batsonnolan.com or follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Batson Nolan PLC

Founded in 1860, Batson Nolan PLC has a long-standing tradition of providing high-quality legal services across Tennessee and beyond. The firm offers a broad range of legal services, including personal injury, estate planning, asset protection, probate, and business law. With offices in Clarksville and Springfield, the firm is proud to serve individuals, families, and businesses throughout the region.