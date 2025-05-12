Clarksville Pets of the Week for May 12th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 5th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bruce is an adult male American Staffordshire mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting.

Goose is an Australian Shepherd/possible Heeler mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and will be chipped before heading to his forever home. He needs to be the only pet, no children, dogs or cats please.

BoBo is a young male German Shepherd mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Come take him out in the yard for a walk.

Pandora is a beautiful adult female Bombay. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come visit her in the Cat Room.

Wynonna is an adult female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed upon adoption. Very sweet girl looking for her forever home. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.



Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Molly Weasley is a young female Tabby/Domestic shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Molly takes a few minutes to warm up but once she is comfortable she is all about the attention and treats! She will be an absolutely wonderful companion! Come meet her and you will not be disappointed.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Cherry is an adult female domestic Tabby/Shorthair mix. She is rather affectionate, dignified, friendly and gentle. Cherry is fully vetted, spayed, on flea preventatives and litter trained. She is fine with children but needs to be the only pet (dog/or cat) in the home please. Sweet Cherry girl is FIV+. She is overall very healthy so please research FIV if not familiar. Cats can live a very very long life with the disease. It is not a death sentence. Please research. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please get in touch with CATS by texting Susan at 931-305-8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is an adult female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, keeps her kennel very clean and is very sweet. She enjoys outdoor activities and will be a wonderful jogging and outdoor adventure companion. Autumn has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

How about a breath of fresh “Ayer?” Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She can be a bit of a clinger/velcro girl (she loves her people) but with training and management she’s getting better. She is goofy, loving, silly and loves to play with other dogs but prefers no cats please. All she wants is a family to truly love her. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Truffle is an 8 month old male Miniature Poodle. He is fully vetted, neutered and working very hard on his house training. He does know how to use the doggie door. He weighs in at 12 pounds of pure love and affection and is good with other dogs and children.

You can find Truffle and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Caroline is a super sweet female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, but quite selective with dogs so a meet and greet is required. Caroline is hesitant with people initially but will warm up with slow introductions, time and patience. Cats are unknown at this time. She will need a loving home where she can have time to decompress and come around in her own time. She will be a wonderful addition to your family.

For an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Misha is an adult female domestic Longhair/Maine Coon Cat mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She prefers to be the only pet and either older children (13 and older who respect her space) or no children at all. She prefers a calm quiet home and you must be committed to regular grooming of her coat to prevent matting and health issues. That requirement is non negotiable, as you must be committed.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Yeti is an 8 year old male Great Pyrenees mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained and weighs a solid 85 pounds. He is happy and loving life. Yeti has done well with other dogs and children too. Yeti is looking for his forever family who will always love and protect him.

It is recommended to take advantage of the offered training sessions so you can start to really know your pup. Yeti’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are really encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/yeti or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel



Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Thor is a one year old male Cane Corso. He is fully vetted, waiting on his neuter appointment and house trained. Thor is good with kids, other dogs and is a very happy, silly love bug. Adopters must have breed knowledge please. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page https://www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Windy is a beautiful White Shepherd/Husky mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is fine around children but prefers to be the only pet in the home. Windy has undergone professional training for basic commands and did great. She just has so much love to give and is waiting for her forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Windy is your girl.

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Mikey is a 5 month old male Double Doodle. He is vetted, due for one more round of shots, working on kennel/house training and neutered. He is learning his basic commands and is very excited about his world. He is good with other dogs, does fine in the car and is very curious about kitties. He is so sweet and loving and will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980.

Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!