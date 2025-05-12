Dust, Grit and Glory: The Bill Hoy Kiwanis Rodeo Rides Into Clarksville, May 15th–17th

Clarksville, TN – Get ready, rodeo fans! The dirt’s about to fly and the adrenaline will surge as the Bill Hoy Kiwanis Rodeo gallops into town for a high-octane, three-night run May 15th–17th, 2025, at the Montgomery County 4-H Arena, just off Exit 8.

This Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA)-sanctioned event, proudly produced by the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville, is one of the region’s premier charitable spectacles. With top-tier competitors from across the country, the event promises a heart-pounding celebration of rodeo sport, community spirit, and family fun.

Bleacher-style seating is first-come, first-served, so early arrival is encouraged. Tickets are $25.00 for adults, $15.00 for children (2–12), and free for little ones under 2 (if seated on a lap).

Eight Events. One Arena. Unlimited Thrills.

Bareback Riding – Hold on tight! With no saddle and only a suitcase-style leather rigging, cowboys lean back and spur high-powered broncs for 8 explosive seconds. Miss the mark-out rule and it’s game over.

Steer Wrestling – Speed and precision collide as cowboys leap from their horses at full gallop to tackle a 500-pound steer and slam it to the ground—often in under 5 seconds.

Team Roping – A thrilling display of teamwork, timing, and trust. The header lassos the horns, the heeler ropes the legs, and the clock determines the victor. Penalties await the sloppy.

Saddle Bronc Riding – It’s the classic cowboy challenge. Riders must spur with grace and grit while balancing with a hack rein. This is rodeo elegance—at full throttle.

Tie-Down Roping – Ropers sprint, lasso, and tie three legs of a wriggling calf in record time. It’s a timed event where precision matters most—no mistakes allowed.

Barrel Racing – Ladies of speed take the spotlight, tearing through a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels. One tip and it’s five costly seconds added to the clock.

Bull Riding – The grand finale. Eight seconds on a two-ton tornado. It’s dangerous, daring, and downright electrifying.

Food, Fun, and Western Flair

The rodeo grounds will be packed with vendors, souvenirs, and mouthwatering concessions—from funnel cakes and pizza to ice-cold lemonades. No outside food or large coolers allowed, but there’s something for everyone, including child-friendly snacks.

So dust off your boots, grab your cowboy hat, and head to the Kiwanis Rodeo for a weekend of unforgettable thrills, spills, and western fun—all while supporting a good cause!

About the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville

The Kiwanis Club of Clarksville (or Downtown Kiwanis Club) was chartered as the 220th Kiwanis club on May 18th, 1920. We are one of the oldest and largest active Kiwanis clubs in the country. The Clarksville Kiwanis Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit.

The Kiwanis Rodeo raises thousands of dollars annually that help to defer costs for our Foundation’s programs for children.