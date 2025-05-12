First Annual Dalton Bradford Memorial Fishing Rodeo Hooks Big Smiles and Bigger Memories

Cumberland City, TN – Laughter, cheers, and the occasional splash echoed around the scenic pond at Duke Farm on Saturday, May 10th, 2025, as dozens of children cast their lines during the First Annual Dalton Bradford Memorial Kids’ Fishing Rodeo.

Hosted by the Tri-County Sportsmen Association in partnership with Duke Farm, the event celebrated a love of the outdoors, a legacy of mentorship, and the sheer joy of a child’s first catch.

“We just love bringing the kids together and giving them a fun, safe place to go,” said Christy Duke of Duke Farm. “The Tri-County Sportsmen Association does a fantastic job. A lot of these kids have never fished before, so this gives them the chance to learn. That’s why we hold this event—it’s all for the kids.”

“Duke Farm is gracious enough to host us once a year for the kids’ fishing rodeo,” said Mike Jackson, president of the Tri-County Sportsmen Association. “Everything is free—it’s a catch-and-release event, and we provide all the bait.”

Under a bright spring sky, kids ages 4 to 15 lined the grassy banks of Duke Farm’s pond, poles in hand and hearts full of excitement. For many, it was their very first time fishing. At first, some were hesitant—squirming away from the bait worms and unsure about casting their lines. But the moment that first tug came and a fish surfaced, everything changed.

Suddenly, the pond was alive with action. Cheers rang out as fish were reeled in, some kids catching as many as eleven fish or more. With each success, confidence grew, and what began as nervous curiosity turned into full-on enthusiasm. “Can I do it again?” became the most common question of the day.

The event was more than just fishing—it was a celebration of community and a tribute to the man who inspired it. Dalton Bradford, founder of the Tri-County Sportsmen Association, passed away just over a year ago. This year’s event was held in his honor, recognizing his passion for the outdoors and his dedication to passing that love on to the next generation.

“We started this for kids who don’t have someone to take them hunting or fishing,” said Donnie Bradford, vice president of the Tri-County Sportsmen Association. “We have volunteers who take some of them out to hunt or fish. This year’s event is especially meaningful—it’s dedicated to my youngest son, Dalton. Last year, some kids met here for the first time, caught their very first fish, and became best friends. I’ve spoken with their parents, and they’re still close to this day.”

“Dalton Bradford was a big member of our club, and he was one of the original founding members. We did this to honor him this year,” Jackson said.

Kids were treated to free hot dogs, fried bologna, fried pies, and cold drinks, and Duke Farm also offered sandwiches and snacks for sale to families.

A red ticket given upon entry entered each young angler into door prize drawings—with prizes including Zebco reels and fishing poles that brought even more excitement to the already buzzing crowd.

“We really enjoy watching the kids have a big time. That’s what it’s all about,” stated Bradford.

“We do this to encourage kids to get back outside—away from computers and cell phones—and enjoy being active in the outdoors again,” said Jackson.

The Tri-County Sportsmen Association continues its mission with upcoming hunter safety classes, a fall turkey shoot, and future fishing and hunting outings, ensuring Dalton’s legacy lives on in every outdoor adventure yet to come.

About the Tri-County Sportsmen Association

Tri-County Sportsmen is an association that loves the outdoors and family life. We want all children to have the opportunity to create special memories with their families and other youths. We want to be a resource for knowledge of the outdoors.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090008040421

About Duke Farm

Nestled in the heart of Cumberland City, Tennessee, Duke Farm is a local favorite for fresh, homegrown goodness. Located at 354 HWY 149E, Duke Farm offers a wide variety of locally produced fruits, vegetables, honey, eggs, and milk—delivering farm-fresh flavor straight from the source.

In addition to its homegrown offerings, Duke Farm proudly supports the community by featuring handcrafted goods from local vendors. From seasonal produce to small-batch specialties, the farm is a trusted destination for those who value quality, sustainability, and local pride.

Whether you’re shopping for your weekly groceries or exploring one-of-a-kind artisan items, Duke Farm invites you to experience the best of what Tennessee’s land and hands have to offer.

Duke Farm is located at 354 Highway 149E in Cumberland City, TN.

Check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dukefamilyfarm