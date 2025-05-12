Nashville State, UT Martin Team Up to Expand Agricultural Business Education

Nashville, TN – A new partnership between Nashville State Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin (UTM) offers students a streamlined pathway to a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business while completing an associate degree. – A new partnership between Nashville State Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin (UTM) offers students a streamlined pathway to a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business while completing an associate degree.

Here’s how it works:

Students will begin by completing one year of coursework at Nashville State, following a set curriculum. Afterward, they can transfer to UTM, where they are guaranteed admission to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business.

Upon completing the courses at UTM that fulfill their associate degree requirements, students can transfer their UTM credits back to Nashville State to receive an associate degree in General Studies, all while continuing their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree.

“By collaborating with the University of Tennessee at Martin, Nashville State is working to make college-going flexible, maximizing students time and money,” said Nashville State President Shanna L. Jackson. “UTM’s commitment to this partnership complements our mission to connect students to high-quality, innovate educational experiences.”

This 1+3 pathway in agricultural business not only makes a bachelor’s degree more affordable and accessible, but it also strengthens the region’s agricultural workforce. Dr. Yancy Freeman, UT Martin chancellor, said that that the university’s regional center model continues to break down educational barriers, and this expansion represents another important step in fulfilling our mission to serve West and now Middle Tennessee.

“The partnership between Nashville State Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin represents our commitment to expanding educational opportunities in rural Tennessee,” Freeman said. “Through our network of regional centers, we’re bringing higher education directly to communities like Humphreys County, allowing students to pursue their academic goals without leaving home.”

Key Benefits:

Expanded Career Opportunities and Earning Potential:

Earning both an associate and a bachelor’s degree increases job prospects and enhances earning potential in the growing field of agricultural business.

Stackable Credentials:

The reverse transfer program allows students to earn multiple degrees or certificates based on accumulated credits, providing a competitive edge in the workforce.

Significant Cost Savings:

Students can save on tuition and time by earning an associate degree while working toward their bachelor’s, reducing overall costs for higher education.

