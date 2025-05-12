Sam Leski Makes History as Austin Peay State University Softball’s First ASUN All-Tournament Team Honoree

Oxford, AL – After leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team with five hits and a .455 batting average in the program’s deepest run in the Atlantic Sun Conference Softball Championship, senior Sam Leski has been named to the ASUN Championship All-Tournament Team, the league announced Saturday.

A Clearwater, Florida native, Leski is the first player in program history to be named to be named to the ASUN All-Tournament Team. She also is the ninth all-time selection to a postseason all-tournament team and the first since Bailey Shorter and Kelsey Gray were tabbed to the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Championship All-Tournament Team,

Leski had a hit in all four of the Governors’ games over the week, an RBI in 3-of-4, and caught three runners stealing throughout the duration of the championship.

She began her championship stay with an RBI double in Austin Peay State University’s 3-0 victory against Jacksonville in the bottom of the fifth inning. The following day, she had a single against Stetson.

On Thursday, facing her former team in Florida Gulf Coast, she had another single before driving in a run during the sixth inning for APSU’s second of five-straight unanswered runs in the frame, which led the Governors to a 5-4 win against the reigning ASUN Champion Eagles.

In the final game of Austin Peay State University’s tournament stay, Leski singled and later scored during a six-run third inning before again tallying a base knock in the top of the fifth.

Throughout the 2025 season, Leski started all 54 games she appeared in behind the dish, led the Governors with 50 RBI – the third-most in program history and the most since Danielle Liermann‘s program-record 52 in 2019 – and tied the career record with six pickoffs during her lone season in the Red and White. Her 10 home runs also were tied for second on the team and are tied for the eighth-most in a single season in program history.

