APSU Men’s Basketball Welcomes Eight Newcomers in Corey Gipson’s 2025-26 Roster Reveal

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head basketball coach Corey Gipson has unveiled the 95th roster in program history, consisting of eight newcomers.

“We really like the returning group of guys that we have that have mileage and experience in ASUN play,” said Gipson. “They are very familiar with the way we do things within the infostructure of the program.”

“When it came to the incoming class, we wanted young men who would be equally yoked and would integrate themselves well with the returning guys. We felt like this was a group we could put together like-minded individuals with one intention: to postpone immediate gratification for the greater good of the team,” Gipson stated.

Gipson’s eight-man recruiting class consists of one Division I, two Division II, one NAIA, and one NJCAA transfer, in addition to three freshmen who are all three-star recruits.

Collin Parker | Columbia College | Graduate Forward

A four-year letterwinner at Columbia College, Collin Parker made 102 starts across 126 appearances for the Cougars and never averaged less than 10 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in a season.

A two-time American Midwest Conference Player of the Year, three-time First Team All-AMC selection, and two-time NAIA All-American, Parker averaged 22.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game during his senior season, in addition to having a team-best 91 three-pointers and shooting 45.7 percent from three-point range. He also became Columbia’s all-time leading scorer as a senior, finishing his time in Columbia, Missouri, with 2,124 career points.

A 2024-25 NAIA Second Team All-American, Parker also earned Third Team All-America honors after averaging 18.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game during his junior season.

Coach Gipson on Parker… “Collin Parker has a unique ability to impact a basketball game in a myriad of ways! The fact that he made 91 three-pointers at over 45 percent, while standing at 6-8, is a true testament to his limitless offensive skill set. His understanding of taking advantage of mismatch situations will afford us an opportunity to play through and around him. We are very intrigued with his ability to rebound outside of his area – that intangible of his fills a void we were craving to fill.”

Creighton Morisch | Sioux Falls | Graduate Forward

Morisch spent the last two seasons at Sioux Falls and was the 2024-25 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-NSIC selection as a senior.

Morisch averaged a double-double for the Cougars last season with 14.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game, in addition to 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest. His 304 rebounds were a USF Division II record, while his 48 blocks paced the NSIC.

Prior to arriving in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Morisch spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Iowa Lakes Community College, where he was a First Team All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference selection as a sophomore.

Coach Gipson on Morisch… “Creighton Morisch was a big target of ours because we really needed to add a defensive presence in our frontcourt. He has a yeoman’s approach when it comes to how early, loud, and often he communicates defensive ball screen coverages. With that being said, he is also multi-faceted on the offensive side of the ball. At 6-10, Creighton can stretch the floor from deep and facilitate the basketball, having connected on 102 assists this past season. The way he races the floor to rim run will enhance our ability to strike in early offense.”

Matt Enright | Missouri – St. Louis | Senior Point Guard

A three-year starter at Missouri–St. Louis, Enright appeared in 97 games and made 96 starts during his career with the Tritons.

Enright earned First Team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors following his sophomore and junior seasons after earning GLVC All-Freshman Team recognition to begin his collegiate career. A St. Louis, Missouri native, Enright averaged 16.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game during his junior season and also connected on 103 three-pointers – the second-most in UMSL history.

During his prep career, Enright led Webster Groves High School to its first Missouri Class 5 State Championship as a senior, averaging a team-best 15.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.

Coach Gipson on Enright… “Matt Enwright is a lead guard who brings a high level of tenacity and toughness that was much needed in our backcourt. He has consistently demonstrated the ability to make big-time shots from deep throughout his career. Having made over one hundred three-pointers last season at 44 percent will make him an immediate threat from behind the arc. He is oftentimes praised for his shooting ability, but his playmaking skills and the way he snaps his passes really caught our attention.”

Rashaud Marshall | Arkansas State | Junior Forward

Marshall comes to Clarksville after spending last season at Arkansas State, where he made 16 starts across 35 appearances for the Red Wolves.

During his sophomore season, Marshall averaged 4.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game with seven double-figure scoring performances and six outings of at least 10 rebounds. His 184 rebounds and 64 offensive boards were good for second-best on the team.

Before arriving in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Marshall began his collegiate career at Ole Miss, where he appeared in 19 games.

Marshall was a four-star recruit coming out of Blytheville High School and was ranked the top high schooler in the State of Arkansas and No. 83 nationally by 247Sports.

Coach Gipson on Marshall… “Rashaud Marshall brings a high level of athleticism and physicality that we heavily pursued in this recruitment class. He brings an intense level of violence around the rim and will afford us the opportunity to play above the rim as a team. He is very impactful when operating out of pick-and-roll situations. Defensively, he is able to switch in late shot clock situations, and his ability to block and alter shots will pose a great threat. His ability to race the floor and rim run will expedite our transition attack.”

Travis Torain | Panola College | Sophomore Guard/Forward

Torain comes to Clarksville from Panola College, where he averaged 9.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Ponies as a freshman.

The Surprise, Arizona native had 15 double-figure scoring performances with a season-high 31 points and seven three-pointers in just his third-career game against South Plains College (11/15/24). Torain prepped at Dream City Christian under head coach Kyle Weaver. His assistant coach at DCC also was Austin Peay State University Hall of Famer, Derek Wright.

Gipson on Torain… “Travis Torain brings us added depth at the guard and forward position. His skill set translates to how we want to play position-less basketball, so we can give the ball room to play. Standing at 6-8, he has the ability to defend multiple positions and make an immediate impact rebounding the basketball. Having hit 71 threes this past season at over 38 percent, we expect him to enhance our three-point shooting.”

Zyree Collins | Saint Mary’s South Side Catholic High School | Freshman Point Guard

A three-star recruit point guard out of Saint Mary’s South Side Catholic High School in Saint Louis, Missouri, Collins was a three-time First Team All-State selection and the 2024 Class 5 Player of the Year after averaging over 31 points per game during both his junior and senior seasons.

A four-year varsity starter, Collins concluded his career as SMSSCHS’ all-time leader in points (2,735), steals (280), field goals made (963), and free throws made (573), while his 236-career three-pointers and 392-career assists are the second most in school history.



Throughout his prep career, Collins averaged 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.7 steals per game across 105 games. He led his team in scoring in each of his final three seasons, including 31.7 points per game as a senior.



Coach Gipson on Collins… “Zyree Collins is a tough floor general who has an innate ability to make big-time plays in timely moments. He is very strong, compact, and has a great change of pace for a guy who plays the lead guard position. Zyree has developed a strong reputation for being able to put the ball in the basket, but I can honestly say that we are extremely impressed with his ability to make others around him better!”

Tyler Wagner | Champin Park | Freshman Guard

A three-star guard by way of Champlin Park High School, Wagner helped lead the Rebels to three 4A State Championships during his first three prep seasons.

The Champlin Park, Minnesota native scored a career-high 60 points in early February, which was tied for the 24th-most by a high school player nationally during the 2024-25 season and was a 4A single-game record.

Coach Gipson on Wagner… “Tyler Wagner is a big guard that brings an intense level of toughness and friction that translates to the way we want to play. We absolutely love the fact that he is a three-time state champion! He is a true marksman from deep range, but has a unique skillset to score at all three levels. His defensive acumen and tenacity are something we were heavily coveting in this year’s class.”

Jacorey Robinson | Highland Park High School | Freshman Point Guard

A three-star recruit out of Highland Park High School, Robinson was Gipson’s first addition to the 2025-26 recruiting class after signing during National Signing Day in November.

The No. 4 high school recruit in Kansas, the Kansas Max Preps Player of the Year, and a Class 5A Kansas Player of the Year, Robinson was a two-time Shawnee County and Meadolark Conference Player of the Year.

He also helped lead the Scots to four-straight 5A State Tournament appearances and was named a 5A All-State selection following his junior and senior seasons.

Gipson on Robinson… “Jacorey is a big, athletic guard with a very high skill set. He has a great feel for the game of basketball. Being a 6-6 guard, he is able to impact the game in a myriad of ways. Offensively, he is a fundamentally sound playmaker who really takes pride in making others around him better. He has the ability to rebound the ball at a high level from the guard position, which was a high priority for us. We see him really being able to impact the game on both sides of the ball with his intangibles.”

