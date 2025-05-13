Austin Peay State University Golf’s Patton Samuels Tied for 52nd After Round Two of NCAA Golf Regional

Urbana, IL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Patton Samuels shot a six-over 77 in the second round of the Urbana Regional, Tuesday, and is tied for 52nd place with a two-round score of six-over 148 in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Atkins Golf Club.

Samuels carded his lone birdie of the round on the par-4 eighth hole en route to shooting a three-over 39 on the way out. Samuels shot three-over 38 on the back nine, which included a two-hour and 45-minute rain delay after he hit his approach shot to the green on hole No. 18.

Samuels has carded 25 pars during the first 36 holes of the tournament, which is tied for eighth-best in the field.

UNLV’s Caden Fioroni is the individual leader and has a one-shot lead after shooting four-under 67 in the second round. The top five teams and the low individual not on those teams from each regional will advance to the National Championship, May 23rd-28th, at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

The final round of the Urbana Regional tees off at 8:00am, Wednesday, with a split-tee start. Samuels is paired with Dayton’s Ben Cors and North Carolina State’s Hunter Stetson for the second round and tees off at 10:01am on hole No. 1. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

For more information on the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship, visit NCAA.com.

