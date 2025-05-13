Clarksville Academy Honors Top Athletes at 2025 Billy Frank Smith All-Sports Program

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, May 8th, 2025, Clarksville Academy varsity athletes, coaches, families, and administrators gathered on Procter Court for the annual Billy Frank Smith Memorial All-Sports Program.

This special event celebrated outstanding achievements in athletics across all varsity sports. Athletes were recognized as Most Valuable Players (MVPs) in their respective sports, and several special honors were awarded, including the Male and Female Scholar-Athlete Awards, the Scott Uffelman Memorial Award, and the Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award.

The Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award, the highest honor presented during this program, recognizes a student-athlete who exemplifies excellence in athletic performance, leadership, and character. The award was presented by Shan Smith, son of the late Billy Frank Smith and a proud alumnus from the Class of 1974.

The 2025 Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award was presented to senior Wyatt McQueen in recognition of his dedication, sportsmanship, and exceptional contributions to Clarksville Academy athletics.

Listed below are MVP award recipients and additional awards.

Cross Country MVPs– Caroline Lee & Jack Catellier

Football MVP– Chris Ragans

Girls’ Soccer MVP– Molly Scoville

Golf MVPs– Morghan Lewis & Braxton Cox

Volleyball MVP – Megan Hass

Boys’ Basketball MVP– Trae Rideau

Girls’ Basketball MVP– Anna Hellums

Bowling MVPs– Mariah Robinson & Aaron Gilman

Cheerleading MVP – Zoe Brooks

Dance MVP – Reagan Turner

Wrestling MVPs – Molly Scoville & Landon Ray

Softball MVP– Kingsley Bell

Clay Target Team MVP – Jack Catellier

Tennis MVPs– Abby Powers & Isaiah Cawood

Track & Field MVPs – Sarah-Catherine Darnell & Tanner Wilson

Boys’ Soccer MVP – Zachary Owen

Baseball MVP – Evan Leonard

Male Scholar Athlete Award – Jerhen Jamison

Female Scholar Athlete Award – Anna Hellums

Athletic Team with Highest GPA – Varsity Bowling

Scott Uffelman Memorial Athletic Award – Vicky Anderson

Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award Finalists

Jerhen Jamison

Wyatt McQueen

Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award Recipient – Wyatt McQueen