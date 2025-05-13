Clarksville Academy Honors Top Athletes at 2025 Billy Frank Smith All-Sports Program

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, May 8th, 2025, Clarksville Academy varsity athletes, coaches, families, and administrators gathered on Procter Court for the annual Billy Frank Smith Memorial All-Sports Program.
This special event celebrated outstanding achievements in athletics across all varsity sports. Athletes were recognized as Most Valuable Players (MVPs) in their respective sports, and several special honors were awarded, including the Male and Female Scholar-Athlete Awards, the Scott Uffelman Memorial Award, and the Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award.
The Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award, the highest honor presented during this program, recognizes a student-athlete who exemplifies excellence in athletic performance, leadership, and character. The award was presented by Shan Smith, son of the late Billy Frank Smith and a proud alumnus from the Class of 1974.
The 2025 Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award was presented to senior Wyatt McQueen in recognition of his dedication, sportsmanship, and exceptional contributions to Clarksville Academy athletics.
Listed below are MVP award recipients and additional awards.
Cross Country MVPs– Caroline Lee & Jack Catellier
Football MVP– Chris Ragans
Girls’ Soccer MVP– Molly Scoville
Golf MVPs– Morghan Lewis & Braxton Cox
Volleyball MVP – Megan Hass
Boys’ Basketball MVP– Trae Rideau
Girls’ Basketball MVP– Anna Hellums
Bowling MVPs– Mariah Robinson & Aaron Gilman
Cheerleading MVP – Zoe Brooks
Dance MVP – Reagan Turner
Wrestling MVPs – Molly Scoville & Landon Ray
Softball MVP– Kingsley Bell
Clay Target Team MVP – Jack Catellier
Tennis MVPs– Abby Powers & Isaiah Cawood
Track & Field MVPs – Sarah-Catherine Darnell & Tanner Wilson
Boys’ Soccer MVP – Zachary Owen
Baseball MVP – Evan Leonard
Male Scholar Athlete Award – Jerhen Jamison
Female Scholar Athlete Award – Anna Hellums
Athletic Team with Highest GPA – Varsity Bowling
Scott Uffelman Memorial Athletic Award – Vicky Anderson
Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award Finalists
Jerhen Jamison
Wyatt McQueen
Billy Frank Smith Memorial Athletic Award Recipient – Wyatt McQueen