Clarksville Christian School Educators Named Finalists for National Honors

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School is proud to announce that two of its outstanding team members have been named national finalists for prestigious honors through the National Christian School Association (NCSA).

Each year, the NCSA accepts nominations from across the country in a variety of categories. After a competitive review process, finalists are selected to appear on the final national ballot, representing the highest level of excellence in Christian education and leadership.

Mr. Remy Powell has been named a finalist for NCSA Teacher of the Year.

Mr. Powell has made a transformative impact at CCS by launching the school’s innovative AgriTech program and leading its Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter, which has been named a Superior Chapter for three consecutive years. Under his guidance, students have excelled at local, state, and national competitions—demonstrating both leadership and technical excellence in agricultural science. Students in his program are highly involved in the local agriculture community.

Coach Trenton Hassell has been named a finalist for NCSA Coach of the Year.

Hassell is a Clarksville native and standout athlete from Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University. Having also spent several years in the NBA, Coach Hassell has given back to the game and his community in countless ways. He has led the CCS girls’ basketball program to four consecutive TSIAA State Championships and four straight NACA National Titles. Far beyond wins and titles, he has consistently developed student-athletes into leaders, both on and off the court.

“We are incredibly proud of Mr. Powell and Coach Hassell for this national recognition,” said Dr. Brad Moser, President of Clarksville Christian School. “Their dedication to excellence and service reflects the heart of our mission at CCS. The way they represent not only our school, but the entire Clarksville-Montgomery County community, makes us all proud.”

Voting for the NCSA awards is open now through May 21st, 2025, and all Clarksville-area community members are eligible to vote. You can cast your vote by clicking here to access the ballot: http://bit.ly/3YGMDsL

