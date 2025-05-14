APSU Men’s Tennis Trio Tom Bolton, Aeneas Schaub, Giovanni Becchis Earn CSC Academic All-District Honors

Greenwood, IN – Giovanni Becchis, Aeneas Schaub, and Tom Bolton of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team were named to the College Sport Communicators Academic All-District Men’s Tennis team, Tuesday.

The Boves, Italy native had a 4.00 GPA and received a degree in Marketing.

Becchis picked up ten singles wins on the season, four of those on the second court. He also picked up ten doubles wins. In addition to his CSC honors, Becchis earned Academic All-ASUN honors.

Schaub earned six singles wins and 11 doubles wins. The Frauenfeld, Switzerland native had a 3.75 GPA and received a degree in Finance.

Bolton earned 14 singles wins and 12 doubles wins on the season. The Wellington, New Zealand native had a 3.75 GPA and received a degree in Finance.

