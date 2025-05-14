APSU Women’s Tennis Standouts Luca Bohlen, Denise Torrealba Honored for Academic Achievement

Greenwood, IN – Luca Bohlen and Denise Torrealba of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team were named to the College Sport Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Tennis team on Tuesday.

A sophomore from Berlin, Germany, Bohlen has a 3.95 GPA and is pursuing a degree in Finance.

Bohlen had a 12-7 singles record this season, going 11-7 from the fourth court and 1-0 from the third court. She and doubles partner Pauline Bruns were ranked #22 in ITA doubles on December 5th, which is the highest ranking of a pair in program history. In addition to CSC honors, Bohlen was named to the Academic-All Atlantic Sun Conference team.

A Neu-Isenburg, Germany native, Torrealba has a 3.87 GPA and received a Master’s of Business Administration.

Torrealba had a 13-5 singles record from the second court with a 7-1 record in ASUN play. She has eight doubles wins this season with three wins in conference play. She was also named the Second Team All-ASUN

