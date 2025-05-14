Austin Peay State University’s Patton Samuels Wraps NCAA Run with Final-Round 79 at Urbana Regional

Urbana, IL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Patton Samuels shot seven-over 79 in the final round of the Urbana Regional on Wednesday and finished tied for 65th place with a score of 227 in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Atkins Golf Club.

After opening the third round with a birdie on the par-5 first hole, Samuels shot five-over 41 on the way out. He closed with a three-over 38 on the back nine to finish the tournament at 14-over par.

Samuels carded nine pars in the final round and finished with 34 in the tournament, which is tied for 20th-best in the field.

Michigan’s Hunter Thompson was the individual winner, shooting 10-under 203 to advance to the National Championship.

