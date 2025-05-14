80.1 F
Austin Peay State University’s Patton Samuels Wraps NCAA Run with Final-Round 79 at Urbana Regional

By News Staff
Patton Samuels Caps Historic Season for Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf with 227 at NCAA Urbana Regional. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's GolfUrbana, IL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Patton Samuels shot seven-over 79 in the final round of the Urbana Regional on Wednesday and finished tied for 65th place with a score of 227 in the 2025 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at Atkins Golf Club.

After opening the third round with a birdie on the par-5 first hole, Samuels shot five-over 41 on the way out. He closed with a three-over 38 on the back nine to finish the tournament at 14-over par.

Samuels carded nine pars in the final round and finished with 34 in the tournament, which is tied for 20th-best in the field.

Michigan’s Hunter Thompson was the individual winner, shooting 10-under 203 to advance to the National Championship.

With the 2024-25 season in the books, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for offseason updates.

