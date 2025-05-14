Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville Raises $68K at Bowl for Kids’ Sake

Clarksville, TN – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville blasted past expectations at its 42nd?annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake, raising more than $68,000 to power one?to?one youth mentoring across Montgomery County. Lightsabers, stormtroopers, and spirited bowlers packed the lanes of Pinnacle Family Entertainment Center on May?4th and May?9th, 2025, answering the event’s “May?the Force Be With You” rallying cry with record?setting generosity.

More than fifty teams—many costumed as characters from the Star Wars saga—took turns unleashing their best hooks, spares, and strikes while families and friends cheered from behind the scoring tables. The friendly competition spanned two nights to meet demand, transforming the normally placid center into a buzzing cantina of community pride.

Executive Director Sandra Brandon, sporting a Jedi robe for the awards ceremony, called the turnout “nothing short of galactic.” “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville was founded in 1975, and a few years later we hosted our first Bowl for Kids’ Sake,” Brandon said. “Forty?two years on, the Force is still strong thanks to a city that believes every child deserves a champion.”

Pinnacle Family Entertainment Center once again served as both host and flagship sponsor, underwriting lane fees and donating a portion of arcade proceeds. Brandon noted that the venue’s partnership “allows every dollar our bowlers raise to flow straight into mentoring matches.”

U.S. Bank claimed the coveted Largest Donor trophy after employees amassed an out?of?this?world pledge total, while F&M Bank walked away with Most Teams for fielding six squads clad as rival bounty hunters. In the always?heated First Responder Challenge, Clarksville Fire Rescue edged out local law enforcement with a clutch 10th?frame strike.

Proceeds from the weekend will fund background checks, mentor training, and match activities for the roughly 250 local youth currently waiting to be paired with a “Big.” Community members eager to donate, become a mentor, or form a 2026 bowling team can visit bbbsclarksville.org or follow the organization on Facebook.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville

Founded in 1975, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville is the area’s oldest and largest youth?mentoring organization. The nonprofit creates and supports one?to?one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of local children, helping them achieve higher aspirations, avoid risky behaviors, and graduate with confidence.

Learn more at bbbsclarksville.org.