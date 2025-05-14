Clarksville Business Leaders Gather for March After Hours at Serra Chevrolet

Clarksville, TN – Serra Chevrolet Cadillac Clarksville hosted the March Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, providing great food, drinks, and networking opportunities.

Scores of local business leaders gathered from 4:30pm – 6:30pm. The Clarksville Area Chamber now boasts more than 800 business members who gather regularly for a variety of events that help Clarksville’s business community grow together.

April’s BAH was held at City Forum. May’s installment will be at Altra Federal Credit Union on May 15th. The Chamber will also be hosting its annual Dinner & Gala on June 2nd and the next installment of its popular Women in Business series on June 3rd, this time featuring News Channel 5 Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray.

Photo Gallery