Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans South Richview Road, Madison Street water outage and lane closure for water main repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closure on Thursday, May 15th, 2025. The water main repair work will start at 10:00pm with a lane closure on South Richview Road at 8:00pm.

Water service will be turned off on South Richview Road from Ladd Drive to Madison Street and on Madison Street from South Richview Road to 2210 Madison Street. Low water pressure possible for vicinity during the work.

The northbound lane on South Richview Road will be closed from Richview Court to Madison Street. Alternating traffic lanes will be established to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment when traveling through the work zone.

The water main repair work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by approximately 5:00am on Friday, May 16th.

