Clarksville’s Smokin’ Hot Summer Fundraiser Fires Up Support for Crisis 211

Clarksville, TN – Mark your calendar for a sizzling afternoon of bourbon, barbecue, and community giving at Smokin’ Hot Summer, a spirited fundraiser supporting Crisis 211, a local nonprofit that provides vital support to individuals and families in crisis across the Clarksville area.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 7th, 2025, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at Up in Smoke Cigar Lounge, located at 32109 Hatcher Lane in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Guests can look forward to a flavorful experience featuring bourbon tastings with regional favorites, a savory BBQ dinner, and cigar giveaways for both enthusiasts and the curious. Highlights include the chance to win a coveted bottle of Blanton’s Bourbon and the opportunity to test your palate in the fun and flavorful “Do You Know Your Bourbon?” tasting contest.

Every attendee will be automatically entered into prize drawings for exciting door prizes, including a four-pack of tickets and a parking pass to a Nashville Sounds game (donated by Clarksville Fencing), a $50.00 gift card to the New York Butcher Shoppe, a 30-ounce Stanley tumbler, and additional summer-themed items to be announced.

Tickets are $40.00 and include food, tastings, and automatic entry into all prize drawings. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, at Up in Smoke, or by emailing clarksvillecrisis211@gmail.com for more information.

All proceeds will benefit Crisis 211, helping to provide emergency support services to those in need throughout the Clarksville area.

Come out and enjoy great food, fine bourbon, and good company—all for a worthy cause.