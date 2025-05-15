APSU Softball Claims Record Nine ASUN Postseason Honors After Historic Season

Jacksonville, FL – After a season in which the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team advanced the furthest it has in the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship and tied the program record with 39 wins, the Governors earned a record nine ASUN postseason honors, the league announced Wednesday.

Austin Peay State University’s six All-ASUN honors were highlighted by first-team honors for Kylie Campbell and Brie Howard, while Samantha Miener and Sammie Shelander earned second-team recognition. In addition, Kayleigh Roper and Sam Leski both were tabbed Third Team All-ASUN selections.

Campbell, Ashley Martin, and Macee Roberts also were ASUN All-Academic Team recipients for their work in the classroom.

First Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference

A four-time all-conference selection in as many seasons, Campbell paced Austin Peay’s offense in hits (62), runs, (51), triples (8), batting average (.367), slugging percentage (.663), on-base percentage (.459), and OPS (1.122) – all of which are Top 12 marks in a single season. Her 51 runs and eight triples also broke and tied the program’s single-season mark, respectively, with her three-baggers also leading the ASUN Conference and ranking seventh nationally.

Admist her senior campaign, Campbell became the first Governor in program history with 50 hits across four seasons and is the lone player with 60 hits in multiple years.

The Ninety Six, South Carolina native concluded her Austin Peay top five all-time in career hits, triples, on-base percentage, appearances, starts, and batting average.

Campbell is just the eighth player in program history to earn First Team All-Conference honors in consecutive seasons and the first since Leski Osowski-Anderson in 2021 and 2022. She also joins Osowski-Anderson and Andrea Miller (1993-96) and the only three players to be named an All-Conference selection four times.

A reigning Third Team All-ASUN and All-Freshman team selection a season ago, Howard finished second on the team in runs (38), hits (56), triples (3), total bases (93), batting average (.354), and on-base percentage (.440), while her 37 RBI and eight home runs were best for third and fourth, respectively.

Six of Howard’s eight home runs came during ASUN Conference play, with all but two on the season adding multiple runs and one coming in the form of a grand slam at Central Arkansas, March 28.

The Burlison, Tennessee native made national headlines during the Governors’ final week of the regular season by recording the program’s first cycle in a 7-1 victory at Lipscomb, May 1st. The historic mark earned her ASUN Player of the Week honors, making her the first player in program history to earn the weekly award.

Howard and Campbell are the sixth APSU duo to earn First Team All-Conference honors – the first since joining the ASUN – and the first since a quartet of Govs earn First Team All-Ohio Valley recognition following the 2019 season.

Second Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference

A two-time ASUN Pitcher of the Week, Miener led the Governors’ pitching staff with a 3.30 ERA, while also pacing the team in wins, (17), starts (35), complete games (3), shutouts (2), and innings pitched (165.1). Her 35 starts led the ASUN and ranked third nationally, while her 42 appearances were best for 14th in the NCAA and second in the league.

After dropping her first game as the pitcher of decision on Opening Day, Miener went on to win nine-straight games for the Governors entering ASUN play, including against No. 22 Florida Atlantic, March 1st, in which she allowed just a single earned run and struck out a pair of batters in 4.2 innings of work. The win against the Owls also marked the first ranked win for Governors softball.

A Highland, Illinois native, Miener earned at least one win in 7-of-8 ASUN series, with the senior right-handed pitcher totaling eight victories during the league slate. She also picked up the first postseason victory of her collegiate career during in a 3-0 shutout win against Jacksonville, May 6th, in APSU’s first game of the 2025 ASUN Conference Softball Championship.

Miener’s 17 wins are tied for the seventh-most in a single season in program history, while her 125 appearances and 33-career wins are best for fourth and seventh all-time, respectively.

Shelander made 50 starts during her first season as Governor, with each of her final 48 starts coming as the designated player. She was second on the team with 45 RBI and 11 doubles, while her 19 extra-base hits and two triples were third.

In late February, Shelander went 2-for-2 from the plate with a home run, double, and RBI walk in six RBI in a 10-1 victory against Morehead State. In addition to being a career-best mark, those six RBI were the most by any student-athlete in the ASUN in 2025. Later, in ASUN play, Shelander had five RBI in a two home run outing against Bellarmine, April 5, as she finished the weekend with a trio of homers against the Knights.

The Sugar Land, Texas native’s 45 RBI are the fifth-most in a single season in program history, while her .419 on-base percentage is tied for the 15th-best by a Gov.

Third Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference

Roper started all 55 games for the Governors at shortstop where she was third on the team in hits (52), batting average (.331), home runs (9).

The Venice, Florida native paced the team during ASUN play with a .366 average, and finished second with 25 hits and a .636 slugging percentage. She also had the first multi-homer performance of her career in an ASUN Softball Championship game against Stetson.

The Florida Gulf Coast transfer began her Austin Peay career with a walk-off home run in the season opener against Florida A&M, Feb. 7, and scored the first of five-straight unanswered runs to lead APSU to a postseason win against her former school in the ASUN Championship.

An ASUN Championship All-Tournament selection, Leski started all 54 games she appeared in behind the dish, led the Governors with 50 RBI – the third-most in program history and the most since Danielle Liermann‘s program-record 52 in 2019 – and tied the career record with six pickoffs. Her 10 home runs also were tied for second on the team and are tied for the eighth-most in a single season in program history.

Seven of her homers accounted for multiple RBI, while the Clearwater, Florida native had a trio of three-run blasts in addition to one grand slam.



A fellow newcomer that joined the Govs from Florida Gulf Coast, Leski caught a pair of Eagles stealing during the ASUN Championship matchup, and had at least one hit across each of APSU’s four postseason games.

Atlantic Sun Conference All-Academic Team

After earning her bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay in May 2024, Campbell completed her master’s in business administration during the Spring 2025 semester with a 4.0 GPA. Throughout her collegiate career, Campbell is a six-time Dean’s List recipient and was named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll last fall.

Martin earned her bachelor’s degree from Austin Peay in December, and currently is pursuing her master’s degree in strategic leadership, of which she has a 3.5 GPA in throughout her first semester in the program. Throughout her last three seasons as a Governor, Martin has been named to the Dean’s List once and to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll three times.

On the field, Martin set a single-season program record with eight saves, which ranked fourth in the NCAA, while her 43 appearances paced APSU and were ninth nationally. She led the Govs with 89 strikeouts across 106.2 innings, while her 12 wins this season were the 13th-most by a Governor in a single season.

Roberts earned her bachelor’s degree in biology during the Spring 2025 semester, finishing with a 3.89 GPA. The Indianapolis, Indiana native has been named to the Dean’s list each semester of her career as a Governor.

On the field, Roberts started all 55 games for the Governors at third base where she finished fourth with 51 hits and third with 10 doubles. Her eight sacrifice flies also paced the ASUN and ranked eighth nationally.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the offseason, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and additional updates.