APSU Track and Field Heads to Jacksonville for 2025 ASUN Championship Run

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team prepares for its second Atlantic Sun Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship under head coach Asha Gibson-Smith, Thurday-Saturday, at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Governos begin their championship stay in the field, Thursday, where Emma Tucker, Chloe Peterson, and Marcia Dejesus will compete in the hammer throw at 1:30pm. Later in the evening, Amani Sharif, Ja’Kyah Montgomery, and Myra Eriksson then compete in the high jump at 6:30pm, followed five Governors – Taylin Segree, Seven Pettus, Isis Banks, Busiwa Asinga, and Alijanae Cole – competing in the 200-meter dash preliminary round.

Shaniya Davis and Asinga then conclude the opening day of events at 7:20pm with the preliminary round of the 400-meter hurdles.

On Friday, APSU again begin in the field with Tucker, Peterson, and Dejesus at 2:00pm in the discus toss. Emmani Roberts, Denim Goddard, and Sharif then begin the long jump at 2:15pm.

Heading to the track Friday evening, Alexi Arnett, Segree, and Mia McGee compete in the 400-meter dash prelims, while Pettus, Gabrielle Miller, Cole, and Gabrielle Hoskins begin the 100-meter dash 30 minutes following.

After Roberts and Neveah Schmeling compete in the 100-meter hurdles at 7:10pm, Jaedyn Stalnecker and Taylah Upshaw compete in the Govs’ penultimate event of the evening with the 800-meter run.

Shaye Foster will be APSU’s final competitor on Friday, as she prepares for the 3000-meter steeplechase at 8:45pm.

The 2025 ASUN Track and Field Championships will be live streamed on ESPN and live stats also are available at the link atop this article.

