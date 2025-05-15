Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for May 14th–19th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville and Montgomery County residents should prepare for a warm and increasingly unsettled stretch of weather as we head into the weekend and early next week.

While sunshine will dominate early Thursday, growing instability and moisture from the south will bring a rising chance of showers and thunderstorms—especially during the evening and overnight hours. The pattern will remain active through Monday, so keep umbrellas handy and monitor forecasts for potential weather changes.

Expect a mostly sunny and warm day Thursday with temperatures climbing to around 87°F. Winds will be noticeable out of the south-southwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, making it feel breezy throughout the afternoon.

Clouds will increase with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms developing after 1:00am Thursday night. Conditions will remain warm overnight with lows near 71°F. South-southwest winds will ease slightly to 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall could reach up to a quarter inch, with heavier pockets in thunderstorms.

Friday will see possible scattered showers and thunderstorms with a 50% chance of precipitation during the day. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and temperatures will reach a high of 86°F. Winds from the south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph may gust up to 25 mph again.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday night, particularly in the late evening hours. Overnight lows will dip to around 67°F. Winds will remain out of the south-southwest at about 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. The chance of rain is high at 90%.

There’s a 30% chance of lingering morning showers Saturday and a slight chance of afternoon storms, but the day will turn mostly sunny with a high near 83°F. Winds will shift slightly to the west-southwest at around 10 mph.

Saturday night will see be mostly quiet conditions return with just a 20% chance of showers after 1:00am. It will be partly cloudy and cooler, with a low near 61°F. Winds will calm to near zero after sunset.

Another partly sunny day with a 30% chance of scattered showers awaits Sunday. Temperatures will top out around 81°F. Winds will be light, becoming east-southeast in the afternoon.

Showers and a few thunderstorms could redevelop after 1:00am Sunday night., with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 64°F. Winds will shift east-northeast and become calm.

The new work week begins Monday with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be near 80°F.

Monday night will remain mostly cloudy with a mild low of 65°F.

Warm temperatures and humidity will persist through the weekend, bringing a mix of sunshine and rain chances. While there will be breaks in the weather, periods of thunderstorms—some possibly strong—will make timing important for outdoor plans. Stay tuned to Clarksville Online for updates and consider alternative arrangements for outdoor events through early next week.