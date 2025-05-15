Clarksville Police Department reports Arrest Made in 2021 Double Homicide Case

Clarksville, TN – An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 double homicide that claimed the lives of a woman and her father, according to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD).

Matthew David Konen, 35, was taken into custody Thursday morning, May 15th, 2025, in Sumner County following a sealed indictment issued by the Montgomery County Grand Jury earlier this month. The indictment stems from a years-long investigation into the deaths of Konen’s wife and father-in-law.

Clarksville Police Department Detective Kilby presented the case before the Grand Jury, leading to the issuance of the indictment. Following his arrest, Konen was transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was formally booked early Thursday morning.

Konen now faces two counts of First Degree Murder. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.

The investigation into the double homicide dates back to 2021, though authorities have not released further details surrounding the circumstances of the victims’ deaths. The identities of the victims have not been publicly confirmed in this update.

Police have indicated that no additional information will be released at this time due to the ongoing nature of the case and the upcoming legal proceedings.

The Clarksville Police Department expressed its appreciation to all agencies involved in the arrest and emphasized its continued commitment to pursuing justice in long-standing cases.

As the case proceeds through the court system, updates will be provided when available. Anyone with relevant information about the case is encouraged to contact the Clarksville Police Department.

This story is developing and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.