Clarksville Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Summit Heights

Clarksville, TN – A late-night shooting in the Summit Heights neighborhood has turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD).

At approximately 10:51pm on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025, CPD officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, but despite life-saving efforts, the victim later succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of the victim’s next of kin. Police have not disclosed any potential motive or whether a suspect has been identified. Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Detectives from CPD’s Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Unit were dispatched to the scene to collect evidence and interview potential witnesses. Officers canvassed the area late into the night as part of the investigation.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious around the time of the shooting to come forward. They are especially interested in obtaining any surveillance or doorbell camera footage from residents in the Summit Heights area that could assist with the investigation.

Detective Goble is leading the case and can be reached at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward can contact the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931.645.8477 or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.

The Clarksville Police Department emphasized that no further information will be released at this time to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.