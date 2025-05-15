Clarksville Rally Stands in Solidarity with Ukraine Amid Ongoing War

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Indivisible recently hosted a Peace Rally for Ukraine. Dozens gathered at Patriots Park, including many Ukrainians who have made Tennessee and Kentucky their home.

Anastasia Huff, a member of the American-Ukrainian Community of TN and KY, herself with many family members still in Ukraine, said this was more than just a global issue, “We have friends and neighbors who are directly affected by Ukraine’s war with Russia,” Huff said. “There are citizens from both parties who stand with Ukraine. This is about what’s right. It’s about the American values that we all share.”

The group also honored American fighters who volunteered to stand with Ukraine, and brought attention to the issue of the many thousands of Ukrainian children who have been abducted by Russia. Huff’s husband, James, shared information on how Ukrainian aid is being used to create jobs in this country.

Clarksville Indivisible’s Joy Rice said, “Members of the Ukrainian community reached out about organizing an event. We’ve had three years of war. Now with peace talks happening, we want our elected leaders to know that we support Ukraine.”

