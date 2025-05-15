Nashville Sounds Take Fourth Straight with Win Over Memphis Redbirds, 3-1

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds won their third game in a 24-hour span, beating the Memphis 3-1 on Thursday afternoon to take a three-game series lead over the Redbirds. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski was once again dominant on the mound, working a career-high seven innings and allowed just one run without a decision.

Memphis took the early lead and scored their only run of the series so far with a first inning home run off the bat of Thomas Saggese in the bottom of the first inning. Misiorowski responded by retiring eight of the next nine he faced until a leadoff walk in the fourth. MLB Pipeline’s no. 72 overall prospect then worked a fly out and induced an inning-ending double play to make it through four with just two hits allowed.

Anthony Seigler extended his hitting streak and tied the game with a fifth-inning solo shot of his own to give himself a home run in three consecutive games to start the series. The Sounds nearly took the lead in their next at-bat, but Oliver Dunn’s attempt at an inside-the-park home run was a fraction of an inch too short as the relay nabbed Dunn on a play at the plate.

Misiorowski saw the third and fourth hits allowed come in the bottom of the sixth in back-to-back one-out at-bats with a productive ground out allowing both runners to advance into scoring position. The right-hander then struck out Luken Baker on 103 MPH fastball to escape the jam and leave the potential go-ahead runs stranded.

His 103 MPH heater became the fastest pitch by a Triple-A or MLB starting pitcher this season – topping his own record of a 102.3 MPH fastball he threw in his last outing. He returned the mound and got a three-up-three-down inning in the seventh to set a new career-high for innings pitched in a game – doing so on just 86 pitches.

Following Dunn’s triple in the fifth, Nashville managed just two baserunners over their next three trips to the plate. Wes Clarke broke the streak with a leadoff single in the top of the ninth with Adam Hall following him aboard with a single of his own.

Freddy Zamora moved both into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt and the small ball paid off with Jimmy Herron delivering a go-ahead RBI single to score Clarke. More small ball ensued as Nick Kahle dropped down a successful squeeze bunt to make it a 3-1 game.

Craig Yoho covered the final two innings on the mound in relief of Misiorowski. The Brewers’ no. 18-rated prospect worked around a pair of walks and a hit over his two innings to help leave two more stranded in scoring position and secure his first win of the season.

Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 4.35 ERA) will get the start for Nashville when the series continues on Friday night. First pitch from AutoZone Park and RHP Michael McGreevy (4-1, 3.74 ERA) is slated for 7:05pm.