APSU Baseball’s Cameron Nickens Named 2025 Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball senior outfielder Cameron Nickens has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy. The Dick Howser Trophy Committee, in conjunction with the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, has revealed the semifinalists for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy presented by The Game Headwear.

This prestigious award in college baseball has been given to the top player based on two rounds of national voting by NCBWA members since 1987.

This is the 38th year of the Dick Howser Trophy and the 2025 finalists will be announced on Thursday, June 7th.

Nickens has made himself a standout player amongst the Mid-Major baseball world, ranking at the top of numerous Atlantic Sun Conference statistical categories, while also being relevant on the main stage across all of Division I baseball. Nickens leads the ASUN and the nation with 93 hits and 174 total bases.

He leads the ASUN in batting average (.443, 3rd NCAA), slugging (.829, 3rd NCAA), OBP (.542, 5th NCAA), OPS (1.371, 2nd NCAA), RBI (69, 10th NCAA), and doubles (23, 5th NCAA).

Nickens has two multi-home run games in 2025, which include a 5-for-5 performance at North Alabama on April 11th, where he tied the program record with three home runs and 15 total bases.