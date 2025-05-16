APSU Track and Field Wraps Up Day Two of ASUN Championships at North Florida

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team concluded its second day at the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Friday, at Hodges Stadium on the campus of North Florida.

The Governors began the Friday’s events with the discus toss, as Emma Tucker set her second personal best in as many days with a 39.78-meter throw. Heading to the long jump, Amani Sharif earned a four-place finish with a personal-best 5.78-meter lead leap, which was just a centimeter off the third-place mark in the event.

A trio of Governors then competed in the 400-meter dash preliminaries, with all three – Taylin Segree, Mia McGee, and Alexis Arnett – posting qualifying marks and both Segree and Arnett posting the best marks of their careers.

In sprint events, Alijanae Cole and Seven Pettus both set personal records and Gabrielle Miller earning a qualifying time for Saturday’s finale.

In the Govs’ final event of the day, Shaye Foster broke program record – for the second time this season – in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11:12.94, which bested her own record set at the Outdoor Music City Challenge

The Governors are back in action for the final day of the 2025 ASUN Outdoor Track and Field Championships, where Myra Eriksson will compete in the pole vault at 3:00pm. Emmani Roberts, Denim Goddard, Ja’Kyah Montgomery, and Eriksson then will compete in the triple jump at 4:00pm. Track events then will begin at 6:00pm with the APSU Govs’ competing in the the 4×100-meter relays

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ postseason stay, follow the Austin Peay State University track and field team on X or Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for the latest news and stories.