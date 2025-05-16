Austin Peay State University Baseball Ties Single-Season Wins Record With 4-3 Victory Over Lipscomb

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team tied the single-season record for total wins before postseason play after winning over Lipscomb by a score of 4-3, Friday, at Ken Dugan Field.

How it Happened

Bottom 2nd | The race to get in the run column fell in favor of the Bisons, as they scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second. Kai Holm was the first baserunner of the inning after being hit by a pitch. He was recorded out at second base for the second out in the inning on a fielder’s choice from Ryan Austin. Jake Berg doubled to left center to put two runners in scoring position. Keaton Mahan made good work with the situation by singling through the right side of the infield, bringing in a pair of runs for a 0-2 lead.

Top 3rd | Kyler Proctor led the third with a single through the left side of the infield. He advanced to third base after an error by Holm at shortstop. Gus Freeman was the next batter, and he reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Proctor on the play for the Govs’ first run of the game, splitting the Bisons’ lead in half.

Top 4th | Ray Velazquez started the fourth with a loud double to the right center gap before advancing to second on a bunt single from Trevor Conley. Andres Matias laid down a sacrifice bunt, which moved both runners over one base into scoring position. Nathan Barksdale, who got the start in right field, singled to center field to bring in both runners for the 3-2 lead.

Bottom 5th | Collin Goda drew a leadoff walk to begin the inning before advancing to second on a groundout. After a wild pitch from Jacob Weaver, Goda moved up to third base with an out in the inning. He would score on a sacrifice fly from Brady Miller to tie the game 3-3.

Top 7th | John Bay began the inning with a leadoff five-pitch walk. Cameron Nickens then hit a single into right center, advancing Bay to third base. Freeman was the next batter, and he would ground into a double play, but Bay came across for the game-winning run.

Wrap Up

DJ Merriweather picked up the win after throwing two innings in relief for the Govs. He improved to 2-0 on the season while not allowing any runs to score on a pair of hits and a walk.

Adam Switalski fell to 1-1 on the season after 1.2 innings in relief. He struck out a batter while allowing a run to score on three hits and a pair of walks.

Kade Shatwell picked up his fourth save of the season after throwing the final inning of the ballgame, striking out a batter, and not allowing a run to score on just one hit.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team concludes its regular season with its series finale at Lipscomb on Saturday, starting at 1:00pm CT at Ken Dugan Field.