Austin Peay State University Softball’s Macee Roberts Earns NFCA All-South Region Honors

Louisville, KY – After starting every game at third base where she had career highs nearly across the board, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball senior Macee Roberts was named a Third Team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-South Region selection, the organization announced Thursday.

Roberts started 55 games for the Governors in the hot corner where she tallied 51 hits, 15 extra-base hits, and drove in 32 runs. She had a hit in 35 games for the Governors, including 14 multi-hit performances during her senior campaign.

The Indianapolis, Indiana native also had a career-best five home runs in 2025, including the game-winning home run in extra innings at Eastern Kentucky, April 18th.

A Spring 2025 graduate of Austin Peay State University, Roberts is a three-year letterwinner for the Governors after transferring from Miami (Ohio) following her freshman season. During her career in Clarksville, she made 126 stats across 142 appearances – including starting all 107 games throughout her junior and senior season – had 119 hits and 69 RBI, which rank 21st all-time in a career.

Roberts is the ninth player in program history to be named an NFCA All-Region selection and the first since Kylie Campbell’s Third Team All-Central Team selection last season.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the offseason, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and additional updates.