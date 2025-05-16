Clarksville’s Business After Hours at Altra Federal Credit Union Sparks Connections and Community Spirit

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday afternoon, May 15th, 2025, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its highly anticipated Business After Hours event at Altra Federal Credit Union, located at 1600 Madison Street. This monthly gathering provides a dynamic platform for local business owners and professionals to connect, collaborate, and cultivate valuable relationships in an inviting, relaxed atmosphere.

Held outdoors in the parking lot of Altra Federal Credit Union, the event created a comfortable space for attendees to network while enjoying catered finger foods and a colorful crudités platter under a spacious tent. The welcoming environment encouraged meaningful conversations and new partnerships among a diverse group of entrepreneurs, community leaders, and Chamber members.

“We’re hosting the Chamber’s Business After Hours event today, which we typically hold every one to two years,” said Dan Schwaab, Executive Vice President of Altra Federal Credit Union. “It’s a great opportunity for us to welcome members of the community, introduce them to our team, and showcase our outstanding facility. We truly enjoy putting this event together.”

Melinda Shepard, Executive Director of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of these events: “Business After Hours is designed to bring together leaders from across the community, offering them an opportunity to meet new contacts, share ideas, and strengthen the local economy. We’re grateful to Altra Federal Credit Union for hosting such a warm and engaging event.”

Altra Federal Credit Union’s Executive Vice President, Dan Schwaab, expressed enthusiasm for hosting the gathering, noting, “We love having Business After Hours here. It’s a fantastic way for people in the community to meet our staff, see our facility, and build lasting connections. Events like this help foster the spirit of collaboration that makes Clarksville so special.”

“We love Chamber events—they’re a great way for us to network with other businesses in a professional setting,” said Molly Kinslow of Molly Bees. “It gives us the opportunity to connect with people we might not reach from the office. Events like this help us build new relationships and offer solutions to meet their branding and professional apparel needs.”

The event, free to all business professionals, offered not only refreshments but a chance to network in a supportive, professional setting. Whether new to the area or long-standing members of the business community, attendees left with new contacts and renewed energy for future collaborations.

“I really enjoyed attending this event,” said Gary Singleton of Joker’s Comedy House. “I bank with Altra—they’re a great bank that gives back to the community. The Chamber of Commerce also does a tremendous amount for the area, and it’s great to see both organizations working together.”

As summer approaches and the local economy continues to thrive, Business After Hours events like this one at Altra Federal Credit Union remain vital in nurturing the relationships that keep Clarksville’s business community strong and connected.

“We really appreciate the Clarksville Chamber—they do a fantastic job hosting these events,” said Schwaab. “I’m based in Wisconsin, but I make it a point to come into town specifically for their events. They’re always well done and truly worthwhile.”

For more information about upcoming Chamber events, visit the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Photo Gallery