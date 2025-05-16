74.6 F
Gate 4 and Visitor Control Center at Fort Campbell to Close for Construction Until June 2nd

News Staff
101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell officials have announced the temporary closure of Gate 4 and the Gate 4 Visitor Control Center due to scheduled road construction. The closure will begin immediately and is expected to continue through June 2nd, 2025.

During the closure period, adjustments to gate operations will be made to ensure continued access to the installation:

  • Gate 3 will operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

  • Gate 5 will be open from 5:00am to 9:00pm on weekdays but will remain closed on weekends and during Days of No Scheduled Activity (DONSAs).

  • Gate 7 will also maintain 24/7 operations.

Fort Campbell leadership encourages all personnel and visitors to plan accordingly and allow for additional travel time when accessing the base. Updates on the project and gate operations will be communicated as needed.

