Austin Peay State University’s Warren-Northington Political Science Scholarship Endowment is now fully funded, supporting students for generations to come

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Warren-Northington Political Science Scholarship Endowment has recently become fully endowed, after being originally established in October 1999 through a generous donation from the late Dr. Vernon and Nell Northington Warren (’74).

To qualify for this scholarship, students must be juniors with a minimum 3.0 GPA and majoring in political science. Recipients must also be full-time students.

“I am extremely appreciative of professors and staff who not only dedicate their time to students but also give back to APSU to afford more opportunities,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “We’re thankful for the time Dr. Vernon and Nell dedicated to Austin Peay State University and their gift. They truly embodied the Govs For Life Experience, and I am honored for this to have been the first gift I solicited for the university.”

Dr. Vernon Warren was a professor of political science at Austin Peay State University for 38 years. He passed on September 13th, 2005. Nell Northington Warren graduated from APSU in 1974 and was also a faculty member who served in several positions at Austin Peay State University. She passed on January 7th, 2022.

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or via give@apsu.edu.