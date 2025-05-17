Roxy Regional Theatre to Host Cumberland Winds Member Recital on May 23rd

Clarksville, TN – While many are familiar with their full band performances, the Cumberland Winds will feature the fine musicians from our community who make up the group during a member’s recital at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, May 23rd, 2025, at 7:00pm.

Featuring soloists and small ensembles performing varied styles and types of music in the intimate setting of Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, the Cumberland Winds Recital Series will include tuba, violin, piano and sax soloists; a flute and string quartet; a flute and horn duet; and a horn duet.

Tickets to the Cumberland Winds Recital Series are $20.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the performance).

About the Cumberland Winds

The Cumberland Winds is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to promote and foster excellence in wind and jazz ensembles in the regional Tennessee Cumberland River area. The organization provides quality professional level performing ensembles and promotes and provides musical educational venues, clinics and master classes for students and adults.

The musical groups which make up the Cumberland Winds include a concert band, big band, dixie band, jazz combo, brass quintet and woodwind quintet, as well as a number of solo instrumentalists.

For more information, visit www.cumberlandwinds.org.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.