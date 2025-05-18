Austin Peay State University Scholar Ugochukwu Onumadu Brings Global Vision to the Classroom Through Mathematics

Clarksville, TN – When Ugochukwu Onumadu arrived at Austin Peay State University (APSU) to pursue his doctorate in education, he came with a vision to make mathematics into a language everyone could understand. A few months later, he decided to serve as an adjunct instructor in the mathematics department.

Now, after being chosen to represent Austin Peay State University at this year’s American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE) conference as a Holmes Scholar, he is one step closer to making his dream a reality.

“It was a defining moment, offering national exposure and a platform to advocate for equity and excellence in education,” said Onumadu, who aims to become a global mathematics consultant, educational leader, and researcher. “I returned from the conference deeply inspired, and upon my arrival I received the Chair’s Award of Excellence from the APSU Department of Educational Specialties. This recognition affirmed my efforts in academic leadership and service.”

During the conference, Onumadu engaged with key topics like ethical AI usage and fostering a sense of belonging among students.

“One of my biggest takeaways was how artificial intelligence transforms the teaching and learning landscape,” he said. “I was especially inspired by the discussions on using AI to engage [with students] and support equity and inclusivity in education.”

, and a Master of Science in mathematics from the Technical University of Munich.

“My diverse academic journey has taught me that math is a universal language, but one that is interpreted differently across contexts,” he said. “Nigeria grounded me in perseverance and creativity, Germany sharpened my precision and research skills, and the U.S. has taught me to merge innovation with equity.”

This global perspective inspired Onumadu to publish Math Language for Beginners Part 1 in 2019. The book targets secondary school and undergraduate students and reflects Onumadu’s leadership style and educational approach.

“I realized that many students struggle not with math, but its language,” he said. “The book introduces mathematics using the structure or parts of speech, similar to how we learn English grammar … [this] has proven especially helpful for students who relate to language more easily than numbers.”

Onumadu also works with doctoral candidates as a graduate assistant for APSU’s Eriksson College of Education. He helps teach Statistics I, supports faculty-led research, and guides students academically.

“This experience has sharpened my teaching methodology, deepened my research skills, and strengthened my ability to connect with students of diverse backgrounds,” he said. “It has also reinforced my belief in mentorship as a tool for academic success and social transformation.”

Onumadu’s dedication to students inspired him to continue his own academic journey, and he learned about APSU through a recommendation from a friend.

“My decision to pursue an Ed.D. at Austin Peay State University is primarily based on the university’s deep commitment to innovation, educational leadership, research, and real-world impact in culturally responsive education,” he said. “The faculty’s expertise and APSU’s support for international scholars convinced me this was the right environment in which to grow as a global educational leader.”

Since arriving at APSU in 2024, Onumadu has immersed himself in campus life and joined multiple committees, including the AI Task Force, Ed.D. Recruitment and Retention Team, and the Student Faculty Council.

Working alongside faculty members has been particularly valuable for Onumadu, who said their efforts are helping him achieve his long-term goals.

“The faculty at APSU have been mentors, advocates, and co-learners,” he said. “They’ve encouraged my studies, professional career, conference leadership and guided my dissertation journey. Their recommendation led to my Holmes Scholar recognition, and their affirmation came full circle with the Chair’s Award of Excellence.”

As he continues through his doctoral program, Onumadu remains thankful for the foundation Austin Peay State University has provided.

“My experience at APSU has been lovely, empowering, inclusive, and profoundly transformative,” he said. “I have felt truly valued, not just as a student, but as a contributor to the university’s mission.”

About the Holmes Scholars Program

The Holmes Program, founded in 1991 by the Holmes Group, is dedicated to advancing equity, diversity, and cultural competence in education. Led by the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE) since 2010, the program supports graduate students from diverse backgrounds pursuing careers in education through mentorship, peer support, and professional development. While its focus has evolved, its mission to diversify the profession remains unwavering.