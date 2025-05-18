Austin Peay State University Track and Field Wraps ASUN Meet with Four Silver Medals

Jacksonville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team earned four silver medals on the final day of the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship, with freshman Taylin Segree being a part of three of those podium finishes, Saturday, at Hodges Stadium on the campus of North Florida.

Austin Peay’s first points of the day came in the triple jump, with both Denim Goddard and Myra Eriksson recording counting scores. Emma Tucker then posted the second-best mark of her career in the shot put with a 13.10-meter hurl in the event.

The Governors’ first podium finish of the afternoon came in the 4×100-meter relay, with Gabrielle Miller, Gabrielle Hoskins, Alijanae Cole, and Segree finishing as the runner-up in the event with a time of 45.81.

Next up on the track, Sydney Freeman posted a personal best in the 1500-meter for the fourth-straight meet in which she shaved over two and a half seconds off her previous best set two weeks ago at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge.

After qualifying in the 100-meter hurdles yesterday, freshman Emmani Roberts bested her season’s best mark by nearly two seconds with a time of 14.89 to earn fifth in the event.

Segree’s second medal of the day came in the 400-meter where she posted the second-best mark of her freshman campaign with a time of 53.81. Segree’s mark in the 400-meter trails only her previous personal best set yesterday in the preliminary round by six hundredths of a second. Alexis Arnett’s time of 55.84 was a personal best, as the junior earned a fifth-place finish in the event.

Busiwa Asinga then earned APSU’s third silver medal of the day in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:00.47.

In its final event of the day, Mia McGee, Cole, Arnett, and Segree sprinted to a silver finish in the 4×400-meter relays.

This weekend, the Austin Peay State University track and field team obtained their largest point-total since joining the ASUN Conference prior to the 2023 season with 61, while also having their most finalists in the championships at 17.