Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 18th-23rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County can expect a stretch of unsettled weather through midweek, with periodic rain and thunderstorms dominating the forecast before cooler and calmer conditions settle in.

A warm start to the week will gradually give way to milder temperatures, especially by Wednesday and Thursday. Here’s a detailed day-by-day breakdown:

A mostly sunny day is in store with a slight chance of light showers Sunday between 1:00pm and 4:00pm. Temperatures will reach a high near 81°F, with a gentle breeze from the east-northeast at around 5 mph. Rain chances are low, sitting at 20%.

Sunday night, clouds will increase overnight, and there’s a 50% chance of showers, with isolated thunderstorms possibly after 1:00am. Expect a mild night with a low around 65°F and a light breeze from the east-southeast. Rainfall amounts are expected to be light, except in isolated storms.

Rain becomes more likely on Monday to kick off the new week. Showers and a possible thunderstorm are likely before 1:00pm, tapering to scattered activity later in the day. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83°F. Winds will be light from the south, and the chance of rain is 70%.

Rain and thunderstorms return overnight Monday, with the highest chances (60%) after 1:00am. Conditions remain mostly cloudy with a low near 68°F. Winds will come from the south-southeast at around 5 mph.

The wettest day of the forecast period, Tuesday, brings widespread showers and thunderstorms, especially after 10:00am. The high will be around 84°F with breezy conditions—south-southwest winds from 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Rain chances climb to 90%.

Tuesday night, showers and storms are likely to continue until around 1:00am, after which only a slight chance of showers remains. Skies will turn partly cloudy by late night, with lows near 62°F. Winds will shift to the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Much drier air returns midweek, Wednesday, with only a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a cooler high near 71°F. A west wind will increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and notably cooler, with temperatures dipping to around 51°F. Winds from the northwest will remain at 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting up to 20 mph.

Sunshine makes a solid return on Thursday, bringing a pleasant high near 68°F. No precipitation is expected.

Clear skies and calm conditions will continue into Thursday night, with temperatures falling to around 50°F.

Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should keep umbrellas handy through Tuesday, with storm activity potentially impacting commutes and outdoor plans. By midweek, cooler, drier air ushers in a more autumn-like feel—perfect for outdoor activities as the weekend approaches. Stay weather-aware and prepared for shifting conditions.