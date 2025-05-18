78.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Clarksville Police report Billy Dunlop Park Closed Amid Search for Missing Child in West Fork Red River

By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At approximately 1:46pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to assist Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) and Montgomery County EMS in a water rescue at Billy Dunlop Park. A father reported that his 12-year-old son was missing and was last seen in the river.

Information is limited at this time, and as a precaution, Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park, and the Blueway are temporarily closed until further notice.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Austin Peay State University Scholar Ugochukwu Onumadu Brings Global Vision to the Classroom Through Mathematics
