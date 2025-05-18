75.4 F
Clarksville Police report Search Suspended for Missing Child in West Fork Red River; Parks Remain Closed

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The search for a missing 12-year-old boy in the West Fork of the Red River remains ongoing after emergency crews suspended dive operations for the evening on Saturday, following hours of intense search efforts.

The incident began around 1:46pm, when the Clarksville Police Department responded to Billy Dunlop Park to assist Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS in a reported water rescue. According to officials, the boy’s father contacted authorities after his son went missing and was last seen near the river.

Dive teams, supported by rescue personnel and first responders, immediately launched a coordinated search operation in the area. Despite extensive efforts throughout the day, the child has not yet been located.

As daylight faded, dive teams suspended underwater operations with plans to resume at 8:30am. Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Clarksville Fire Rescue personnel continued conducting surface-level recovery operations for a limited time into the evening.

In response to the ongoing emergency, Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park, and the Clarksville Blueway have been temporarily closed to the public as a safety precaution. Authorities have indicated these closures will remain in place until further notice, unless there are significant developments in the situation.

Clarksville Police are urging the public to avoid the area and allow emergency crews the space needed to carry out their efforts.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

